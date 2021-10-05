Bishop State Community College hosting COVID-19 clinic Oct. 7

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bishop state_330471

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bishop State Community College is partnering with Franklin Primary Health Center to provide the community, students, faculty, and staff access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the Bishop State Main Campus. Franklin Primary’s mobile unit will be on-site and parked on Broad Street in front of the gym.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and the Pfizer booster shot will be available during this time. Individuals who receive their vaccine during the drive will receive an immunization card with the date they were given the first dose. It will also tell them when their next dose is due. Franklin Health will return to Bishop State’s Main Campus on the specified date to provide the second dose of the vaccine. Participants should bring the card back with them for the second dose. The booster shot will be available on both dates to individuals who meet the two-series requirement and eight months apart, or the latest CDC guidelines.

If you have any questions, call the Office of Student Services at 251-405-7087.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories