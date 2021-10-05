Bishop State Community College hosting COVID-19 clinic Oct. 7

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bishop State Community College is partnering with Franklin Primary Health Center to provide the community, students, faculty, and staff access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the Bishop State Main Campus. Franklin Primary’s mobile unit will be on-site and parked on Broad Street in front of the gym.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and the Pfizer booster shot will be available during this time. Individuals who receive their vaccine during the drive will receive an immunization card with the date they were given the first dose. It will also tell them when their next dose is due. Franklin Health will return to Bishop State’s Main Campus on the specified date to provide the second dose of the vaccine. Participants should bring the card back with them for the second dose. The booster shot will be available on both dates to individuals who meet the two-series requirement and eight months apart, or the latest CDC guidelines.

If you have any questions, call the Office of Student Services at 251-405-7087.