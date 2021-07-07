Bishop State, city of Mobile partner to launch ‘Contractor’s College’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials from Bishop State and the City of Mobile are partnering to offer a new curriculum that will help small businesses compete for, receive, and manage public contracts.

The new endeavor will be a benefit to Bishop State students and help the city in its efforts to extend more public contracting opportunities to small and historically disadvantaged businesses in our community.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Bishop State Community College President Dr. Reginald Sykes, City of Mobile Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd and Bishop State Dean of Workforce & Economic Development David Felton will meet Thursday at the college to discuss the new partnership.