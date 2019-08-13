Birthday boy spends day hydrating homeless during dangerous heatwave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham child celebrated his birthday by helping others during Monday’s dangerous heatwave.

The Facebook page Be A Blessing Birmingham posted a photo of a boy named Nathaniel who set up a hydration station for the homeless in the city.

Hey everyone! This is Nathaniel! Today is his Birthday! His family answered the call to set up a hydration station… Posted by Be A Blessing Birmingham on Monday, August 12, 2019

Nathaniel used his birthday money to buy water and a cooler to help hydrate those who need a cool down.

The post goes on to encourage people to act more like Nathaniel as tomorrow will be even hotter.

You can make a donation to Nathaniel’s efforts by clicking here.