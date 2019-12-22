Birmingham police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Birmingham Police Department is conducting a search for 15-year-old missing girl, Lyric Hayes, last seen at Wenonah High School December 18, 2019.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives are conducting a missing person investigation.

Authorities are searching for Lyric Montel Hayes, 15 of Birmingham. She is 5-feet, 40 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Lyric Hayes was last seen at Wenonah High School on December 18, 2019, police say. She was reported missing by her father who returned to pick her up after school and she could not be located. Hayes was wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and black shoes.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lyric Montel Hayes, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.