Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting outside Ruth’s Cafe in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As suspect in an officer-involved shooting has died after opening fire on a Birmingham police officer outside Ruth’s Cafe on 24th Street North Friday morning.

According to BPD Chief Patrick Smith, the department received a call at 8:50 a.m. Friday regarding an officer who needed help near Ruth’s Cafe. Smith said that according to the officer, a patron in the restaurant refused to pay for their food and was causing a disturbance before leaving the building to get in their car. The officer, who was already in the cafe, went outside to the suspect’s car to talk to them.

“When the officer stepped out and approached the vehicle, he (suspect) noticed it was a police officer and opened fire,” Smith said.

Alabama Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation at 4012 24th St North. BPD Officer was shot & sustained non-life threatening injuries & is being treated at hospital. Suspect has been pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/rsqmFvElbe — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 24, 2020

Smith said the officer was hit multiple times in the right arm and was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was also hit during the officer-involved shooting, died from their injuries.

We’re outside UAB hospital where we’re hearing a police officer has been transported to after an officer involved shooting. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/guzbckFFpJ — Hillary Simon CBS 42 (@HillarySimonTV) April 24, 2020

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is working the case.

WATCH CHIEF SMITH’S COMMENTS ON THE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING HERE

