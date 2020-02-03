Birmingham PD officer released from hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detective John Finke, the Birmingham police officer shot while trying to stop a robbery, has been released from the hospital, Rick Haluksa, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police tells CBS 42.

On Sunday, January 26, Birmingham police believe Finke observed a robbery taking place in the 5400 block of Georgia Road in Woodlawn. He confronted the suspects and one began firing gunshots at the officer, police said in a news conference.

Since then, Finke underwent surgery and one week later is at home resting. While in the hospital, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Finke appeared to be doing well and that the injured officer was able to sit up.

The Birmingham Police Department has charged a 25-year-old man in connection to the shooting of Detective John Finke.

Chris Leon Burke or Birmingham has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Burke joins a 16-year-old suspect who was also charged with robbery on Monday. The officer-involved shooting investigation is not being sought against Burke, just the 16-year-old, according to BPD.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bonds.

