Biloxi police want to question man in theft

BILOXI, Ms. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have released photographs of a man they say is wanted for questioning only in a larceny of $400 reported at the ATM located inside a business in the 2600 block of C.T Switzer on June 1, 2020.

The man was last seen driving an older model 4 door car, possibly a Chevrolet Lumina or Caprice.

If you know who or where he is, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112, at (228) 392-0641 or http://ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

