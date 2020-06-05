Biloxi police want to question man in theft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Ms. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have released photographs of a man they say is wanted for questioning only in a larceny of $400 reported at the ATM located inside a business in the 2600 block of C.T Switzer on June 1, 2020.

The man was last seen driving an older model 4 door car, possibly a Chevrolet Lumina or Caprice.

If you know who or where he is, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112, at (228) 392-0641 or http://ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories