Biloxi Police make identity theft arrests

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police have arrested 23-year-old Jessica Lynn Klemann of Galveston, Texas, and 33-year-old Patrick Ryan Arnold of Biloxi, Mississippi, for identity theft.

The duo is accused of using the victim’s information to open multiple credit cards without permission.

According to a news release issued by the Biloxi Police Department, the crimes happened between June and September of 2019 in the 1800 block of Southern Avenue. Police arrested Klemann and Arnold Tuesday. They’re being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

