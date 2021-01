BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are asking for help in finding a man reported to be a Missing Person/Welfare Concern.

39-year-old Edward L. Birkla was last seen Christmas Day in the 1900 block of Popps Ferry Road.

Police say he’s made statements of harming himself and has substance abuse problems. Birkla may be driving a blue 2013 Nissan Sentra. He’s six feet two inches tall and weighs around two hundred pounds.