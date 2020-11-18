Biloxi Police looking for counterfeit suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help identifying a man who may have been trying to use counterfeit money on November third within the 2600 block of Pass Road.
If you know who he is, please contact Biloxi Police.
