Biloxi Police looking for counterfeit suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help identifying a man who may have been trying to use counterfeit money on November third within the 2600 block of Pass Road.

If you know who he is, please contact Biloxi Police.

