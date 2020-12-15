Biloxi police look for missing woman

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help finding a woman missing since Nov. 16.

29-year-old Raven Dashae Hackworth was last seen at her mother’s home in east Biloxi. She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Raven Dashae Hackworth

