BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help finding a woman missing since Nov. 16.
29-year-old Raven Dashae Hackworth was last seen at her mother’s home in east Biloxi. She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
