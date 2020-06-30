Biloxi police charge Mobile man in deadly DUI crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have arrested 29-year-old Eric Michel Dairy of Mobile in a deadly crash that occurred on May 2 in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard. Dairy is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

A news release issued by The Biloxi Police Department describes the victim as a passenger. Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

