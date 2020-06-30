Biloxi police charge Mobile man in deadly DUI crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have arrested 29-year-old Eric Michel Dairy of Mobile in a deadly crash that occurred on May 2 in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard. Dairy is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

A news release issued by The Biloxi Police Department describes the victim as a passenger. Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories