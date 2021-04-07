Biloxi Police asking for help identifying grand larcney suspect wearing ‘I Don’t Care’ T-shirt

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a grand larceny at the Walmart on CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

The crime allegedly occurred March 21, 2021.

The Biloxi Police Department released the photos Wednesday afternoon. If you have any information, call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, email Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.