Biloxi Police ask for help in finding runaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help in finding a girl whom they say ran away from home on June 17. 15-year-old Tyteeona Arrington is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say she may be in the Hattiesburg area.

If you know where she is, call the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also contact The Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

