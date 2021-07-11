Biloxi man charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers after shots fired during domestic call

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A 49-year-old Biloxi man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at police officers responding to a domestic dispute Saturday.

Biloxi Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Michael David Wheeler on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement. On July 10, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Boss Husley Road. When they arrived, two officers say they were allegedly fired upon by a person involved in the domestic disturbance. Police say evidence collected during the course of the investigation deteremined Wheeler as the alleged suspect in the assault on the officers.

Wheeler was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a total $450,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.