MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.

The four bills were all pre-filed by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), a former chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

If approved by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, here’s what would happen:

• The state holiday commemorating Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s birthday would be removed and replaced with a “State Employee Appreciation Day.”

• The state holiday recognizing Confederate leader Robert E. Lee’s birthday would be removed.

• Add Juneteenth, which was recognized federally last year, as a state holiday on June 19.

• Add Election Day as a state holiday in place of Confederate Memorial Day.

Alabama is one of the few states to still recognize holidays related to the Confederacy.

The Yellowhammer State currently recognizes Robert E. Lee Day on the third Monday of January at the same time as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Confederate Memorial Day in April, and Jefferson Davis’s Birthday in May.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

News 19 reached out to Rep. England for a statement on his proposed bills, but have not received a response.