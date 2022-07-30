(The Hill) — Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher criticized former President Trump over comments he made while on his golf course about information regarding the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

During a monologue on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host mocked Trump after the former president said that “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11.”

Trump made the comments during the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., after families of the victims of 9/11 spoke out in protest over the event.

“Everyone has shunned them,” Maher said. “Trump, of course, invites them in. I played in a Saudi golf tournament once. My handicap was they beheaded my caddy.”

Documents released by the FBI late last year indicate that the Saudi Arabian government may have played a larger part in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. than previously believed.

“OK, so the Saudis did finance terrorists who crashed planes into the Pentagon,” said Maher, citing Trump’s comments on the event 20 years ago.

“But who hasn’t sent in a mob to attack … a building in Washington?” he continued, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“The DOJ, the Department of Justice, says we’re getting closer. I think we’re gonna maybe see a grand jury. They may put Trump — how about this for an idea? We put Trump in jail and then trade him to Russia for Brittney Griner,” Maher said, to applause.

Griner, a WNBA star, has been detained in Russia since February after being arrested for possession of hashish oil in her luggage at a Russian airport.

The olympian, who has pleaded guilty to drug charges in court, faces up to 10 years in prison. The Biden administration has classified her detainment as wrongful.

President Biden has signaled that he may be open to trading high-profile Russian prisoners for the release of Griner and wrongfully imprisoned former police officer Paul Whelan.