MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools and universities statewide.

Those at the Alabama Department of Archives and History say the proposal could create a difficult atmosphere for teachers, who may not know if certain topics related to Black history can be discussed. The department works with educators to bring history to life for students. Director Steve Murray said this bill could make that harder on teachers.

“They know that bills like this will create a frightful atmosphere where they’re not sure what they can do one day to the next in terms of topics they might teach,” Murray said.

The bill bans 11 “divisive concepts,” — including one that says slavery and racism are “anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality.”

Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, said the bill is needed to stem a national trend.

“We just don’t want people taking their own individual beliefs and calling it knowledge and teaching our kids something that is not a truth or a fact,” Crawford said.

Murray said the bill may cause teachers to avoid certain topics entirely.

“A lot of these bills being passed in states around the country tend to have a very dampening effect on history and civics even receiving the attention that they need,” he said.

Nonetheless, Crawford maintains that the bill is needed.

“It’s just something that we need to try to control to make sure that every child as far as K-12 and higher ed has the same opportunities, they’re all equal and no one should be put down because of their gender, religion or skin color,” he said.

Ashley McLain, assistant executive director for member advocacy and outreach for the Alabama Education Association, said the AEA has no issue with the legislation, noting the State Board of Education already banned critical race theory and divisive concepts through a resolution last year. In a statement, she added that “neither of those things are a part of Alabama’s curriculum and Alabama educators do not teach outside the approved state curriculum.”

The bill is expected to have another public hearing next week with a vote in the House expected the following week.