Bikers raise money for grieving family

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline bikers rode together on Saturday to support a family still grieving the loss of their son. American Legion Riders honored Justin Anderson, who died in a snowmobile accident earlier this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the family financially as well.

The event included lunch and raffles with all funds going to the Anderson family. Organizers say the family constantly gives back to the community, so they wanted to return the favor.

“I knew Justin since the day he was born. I’ve known the family for years. [They’re] good people. They’d do anything for anybody..They’ll help anybody,” said Wiliam Myers, the President of 72 Twisted Shifters.

Organizers say they may set up a GoFundMe page in the future.

