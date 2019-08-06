Bikers are still making their way out to the 79th Sturgis Rally

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – For years, bikers from all across the nation have made the trip to Sturgis, South Dakota for its massive rally. This year’s is the 79th. Whether it’s their first time heading to the rally, or they go every year, there’s still excitement for bikers both during the ride to Sturgis and during the rally.

Lauren Soulek: How long have you been riding?

Ron McFarland: Oh, all my life.

“I started in 1968,” biker Donna McFarland said.

Ron and Donna McFarland have made the trip to Sturgis from Springfield, Illinois at least five times.

Their favorite thing about going to the rally is seeing all of the bikes.

“We go downtown and there’s every bike imaginable downtown. Bikes,” Ron McFarland said.

Although Sturgis is already three days into it, groups like the Eagle Riders from Ohio are just heading out.

“A big group of us from Bryan, Ohio, said, let’s go to Sturgis this year,” bikers Dena Sailer and Joe Garza from Ohio said.

This is the first time heading out to Sturgis for Dena Sailer, Joe Garza and many others from their group.

Lauren Soulek: What are you looking forward to?”

“The people, the scenery, the riding, the people. All the above,” bikers Jada Carlisle and Rich Brodock from Ohio said.

If you plan on joining the bikers heading out to Sturgis this week, today’s bikers have a message for you.

“Whoever’s going to Sturgis, have a safe travel, guys,” Brodock said.

“Yup, be careful,” Carlisle said.

While the Sturgis festivities started on Friday, there’s still a whole week left.

To find out what’s happening during the annual event, you can visit the Sturgis Rally website.