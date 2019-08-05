BIKER DAD: Should motorcycles pay the same tolls as cars on the new Mobile bridge?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorcycle riders are unfairly singled out when it comes to fees and taxes in Alabama, according to one motorcycle advocacy group. Now Dixie ABATE is taking a stand against tolling motorcycles the same as cars when the new Mobile River bridge is built. ABATE stands for “American Bikers Aimed Toward Education.” Dixie ABATE is a statewide motorcycle rights organization.

According to a post on Dixie ABATE’s Facebook page , “we represent the over 100 thousand motorcyclist in the state of Alabama and are a voice for motorcyclist across the US in Alabama and as such we must raise objection to tolling motorcycles at the same rate as cars.” ABATE argues that motorcycles take up less space on the roads, actually easing congestion. They say motorcycles weigh at least 1/3 less than cars and “in Alabama already pay higher vehicle registration fees without benefit. These facts are irrefutable and Dixie ABATE believes that any toll for motorcycles should be reduced to that which is appropriate for vehicles impact on the infrastructure to 1/3 that proposed or enacted for cars and trucks.”

ABATE is asking riders to contact their local and state lawmakers and urge them to take their position into consideration.