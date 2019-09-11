BIKER DAD: Riders spend 9/11 honoring the fallen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Their lifespans combine for nearly half a millennium. They are a few of those who still survive from The Greatest Generation. Each are either nearing 100 years, or have already made it there. Several veterans from World War II were the honored guests of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mobile Wednesday.

WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales covered that part of the story closely.

But there is a story behind the story, the bikers who made it all happen, most veterans themselves. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hold honor missions almost every day on the Gulf Coast. Mostly they are escorting veterans, and sometimes soldiers killed in action to the final resting place.

But on this 9/11 they escorted several WWII veterans and others to historic Oaklawn Cemetery to honor those we lost on September 11th, 2001. The heroes and the riders met at a hotel in Saraland, and rode together to the ceremony.

Those same bikers have been on a mission to clean the cemetery up. It’s not only overgrown with weeds and grass, but is being used as a dumping ground for people who clearly have no respect for the heroes who are buried there. You can find out more about the cleanup effort here.

Thank you to all of those who gave some, and those who gave everything.

