BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend honors NAS Pensacola airman killed in training accident

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A routine training mission turned into a search and rescue mission that lasted weeks however, it was anything but.

Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff was aboard the MC-130H aircraft as part of training with the 15th Special Operations Squadron of the 1st Special Operations Wing. Condiff would not make it back to the air station that day. An accidental deployment of his backup parachute sucked him out of the aircraft and to his death. According to an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report the reserve parachute was improperly configured and a lack of knowledge of safety procedures contributed to Condiff’s death.

Both his primary and backup parachutes were spotted in the water but Condiff could not be found. After weeks of searching, the recovery mission was called off. His body was never found.

Now local bikers are working to make sure the incident, and Condiff, are not forgotten. They will be riding in his honor this Saturday. The SSgt Cole Condiff Memorial Dice Run starts at Cottonmouth Custom Motorcycles in Pensacola and makes several stops in Northwest Florida. One big unique thing about this ride is the first stop. It’s at Saints Ink where you can get a FREE tattoo. They will have a limited number of them.

The last stop is at Whiskey Runners Saloon with a great 50/50 raffle. They’ll also have a raffle for a custom motorcycle from Cottonmouth Customs. The winner will get to pick one of three bikes. There will also be a raffle for a .308 rifle.

The proceeds will go to benefit Condiff’s family.

