BIKER DAD REPORT: New helmet law rankles riders, update on former deputy killed in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — This doesn’t happen very often one of the most read stories today WKRG.COM is from the Alabama State Legislature. A proposed new law that takes aim at a very specific group of people, bikers.

Some of those bikers are not happy about a proposed new legislation. They go as far as to call in “profiling” because it targets bikers. The senate bill would require all bikers to wear helmets , which is already law in Alabama. But, would also require those helmets to have reflective material on them and would make it illegal for retailers to sell helmets without them.

Matthew Shroeder with Dixie abate of Alabama, a motorcycle rights group, says it’s overreaching and unnecessary. Helmets are already expensive and those with reflective materials even more so. Also he says it distracts from the real issues, like distracted driving and motorcycle safety training.

The Biker Dad Blog emailed the state senator behind the bill and gotten no response. We called his number and his voicemail has not been set up. You can read the entire bill and Shroeder’s response here.

An update to a tragic story we first reported Monday. Some good news in the tragedy, a Go Fund Me account has raised nearly 10 thousand dollars for the family of Joseph Sanders, a former Mobile County Deputy who moved to Washington State recently and was killed in a motorcycle crash. They’re raising money to bring him 2 thousand miles back to Mobile to be buried. You can find the link to donate here.



