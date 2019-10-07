BIKER DAD: Join us Tuesday at bike nights and pre-register for Ace of Hearts Poker Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is gearing up for the 3rd year of what’s becoming a big annual event. Come see us Tuesday night at Bob’s Downtown Diner in Mobile or Texarbama BBQ in Fairhope. Both restaurants are having bike nights. WKRG will be broadcasting LIVE from both locations. While you are there you can also pre-register for the WKRG Ace of Hearts Poker Run which is on October 19th. Click here to visit our Facebook event page.

The ride starts at the Harley shops in Mobile and Pensacola and ends at Flora-Bama. It benefits the American Heart Association.

This is the 3rd year of the now annual event. Hundreds of bikers from across the Gulf Coast are quickly making this a big biker tradition. It’s unique because riders can start on either side of the Florida/Alabama state line, then get together to party at the World Famous Flora-Bama. Hope to see you there!

And you don’t have to ride to come. All vehicles welcome, or just meet us at Flora-Bama for the party, prizes, music and more.