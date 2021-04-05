BIKER DAD: Former Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy killed in Washington motorcycle crash, family needs help bringing him home

TACOMA, Wa. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– More than 2-thousand miles from his hometown of Mobile, Alabama former Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy Joseph Sanders had started a new life in Tacoma Washington. He had recently moved there to be with “the love of his life” and their 9-month old baby, according to an online fundraiser. Unfortunately, that life was cut short on March 27th. The father, only 26 years old, died in a motorcycle crash. Now his family wants to bring him the 2,144 miles back home to Mobile, so he can rest in peace at home.

And that is very expensive. According to the post, “he had just started a new career in logistics and hadn’t established any life insurance or burial policies. Unfortunately, at 26yo he didn’t understand the possibility of needing it so soon for his baby.”

“We, as his family, find ourselves having to carry the full expense of bringing him home (Mobile, AL) and laying him to rest,” the post reads, “if you can help us with any size donation to meet all of the finances needed to bring him home safely and lay him to rest, it would be GREATLY appreciated.. and our family will be forever grateful. “

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP, CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME FUNDRAISER

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.