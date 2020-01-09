BIKER DAD: “Bullitt” Mustang going on the auction block

KISSIMEE, Fla. (WKRG/CNN) — There’s really only one thing I like as much (or maybe more) than motorcycles. And that’s Ford Mustangs. And perhaps the most famous Ford Mustang is up for sale this week…if only I could afford it.
I’ts the car featured in one of the coolest car movies ever, and arguably the best car chase ever filmed. And the “Bullitt” Mustang was also driven by one of the coolest movie stars ever, Steve McQueen.
It’s going up on the auction block Friday in Kissimee, Florida. It’s a hunter green Ford Mustang GT, driven by McQueen in the 1968 “Bullitt” movie. The Mustang is considered by some to be the ‘holy grail’ of movie cars and will likely command a heavenly price tag.
The most money ever paid for a Mustang at auction was 2 point 2 million dollars, in 2019. The Bullitt car is predicted to sell well above that. Some estimates put it between $3 and $4 million…
That’s not too bad for a car that, for much of it’s life, served as a New Jersey family’s daily-driver, ferrying kids to school, and picking up groceries. Now that’s a dream for a Biker Dad.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.