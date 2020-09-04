BIKER DAD: “Battle in Bama” car, truck and bike show bringing crowds to Battleship Park from across the country

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The 2020 Battle In Bama Bike, Car & Truck Show kicked off Friday afternoon at Battleship Memorial Park on the causeway. Organizers expect thousands of visitors to attend this year’s event. This year marks the 5th consecutive year for the show.

The family-friendly event will run through the weekend. Some car show enthusiasts have traveled to Mobile this weekend from far away to show off their ride. 

Weekend passes are available. The show will wrap up Sunday with an awards ceremony at Battleship Memorial Park.

For more information, follow the event here on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/battleinbama/

