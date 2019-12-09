Big White Wings partners with the Mobile Estuary Program for ‘Ditch the Disposables’ campaign

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Bay Estuary Program is partnering with Big White Wings in Prichard for its “Ditch the Disposables” campaign. News 5’s Caroline Carithers went out to the restaurant and spoke with Project Coordinator for the Mobile Bay Estuary Program, Madison Blanchard, about the motivation and goal of this campaign.

Blanchard says, “The purpose of this campaign is to reduce the waste stream at its source. So instead of doing litter cleanups, we are trying to change people’s behavior around the use of styrofoam, so that we are stopping it on the front end before it has the chance to enter our waterways.”

The program is centered around reducing the use of styrofoam because styrofoam accounts for 30 percent of all trash found in the Mobile Bay litter traps. To reduce this, Big White Wings is using non-styrofoam packaging as well as allowing their customers to be surveyed with questions aimed at finding out how people want to help clean up our waterways (paying a little extra for environmentally friendly packaging, what packaging they prefer, and awareness of the trash issue).

This campaign will be going on at Big White Wings from Dec. 9-15, and on Dec. 16 the Mobile Bay Estuary Program will be giving away a 50-inch smart TV to one of the survey participants!

Check out the video for more details!