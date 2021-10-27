Big week for volleyball in south Alabama!

(WKRG) — When it comes to winning a volleyball state championship, Bayside Academy is in a league of its own.

Today in Birmingham, the Lady Admirals rolled past East Limestone winning 3-0 to claim the school’s 20th straight state volleyball title and its second in Class 5A. The Admirals have won state crowns during that streak in five classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A 5A). Bayside now has 30 state volleyball titles overall, another state and national high school record. Blakeley Robbins of Bayside was named most valuable player. Congratulations to Coach Ann Schilling and Bayside!

The news was not as good for St. Paul’s and Orange Beach today. In the 6A title game, Mountain Brook defeated the Saints 3-0. Mountain Brooks wins back-to-back 6A titles.

And Orange Beach comes up short today against Addison, the defending champs of 2A, with the Makos following 3-0 in the championship match.

Bayshore Christian won their 1A title last year and is one win away from a repeat. They won two matches today to advance to the finals to face Donoho tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The Dirty Dozen from McGill Toolen is a win away from their 21st state title. McGill advanced to the 7A championship game tomorrow — they will play Spain Park at noon. Fairhope and St. Michael were eliminated today in the quarterfinals.

The Spring Hill College Volleyball team win over Loyola University last night was a big one for Badgers Head Coach Peggy Martin. She records her 1,400th career victory — an unprecedented achievement in women’s collegiate volleyball. The Mobile native and Mobile Sports Hall of Famer has been coaching at Spring Hill since 2009.