Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football in 2020.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

Ohio State will not play Bowling Green on Sept. 5, Oregon on Sept. 12 and Buffalo on Sept. 19. Under this plan, the Buckeyes will start their season at home against Rutgers on Sept. 26.

Right now, the Buckeyes will play nine games during the regular season with five home games and four away games.

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

In its press release, the Big Ten does not say how the schedule could be amended, or whether games will be added. The release also says schedule decisions will come later.

Breaking: The Big Ten decided that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football is the most likely outcome, a source with knowledge of the discussions told @CFBHeather and @Mark_Schlabach. https://t.co/yyfdYXjgVN pic.twitter.com/S1iA8cfIEb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2020

This measure is not as extreme as the one taken on Wednesday by the Ivy League, which became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports.