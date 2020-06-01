Big Kahuna’s in Destin set to reopen Thursday

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure park in Destin will reopen Thursday, a media release says.
The park has been closed for two months to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The opening will come with a few changes, the release said. The park will open with reduced capacity. There will also be enhanced cleaning procedures in which crews will sanitize high-touch surfaces.
The Big Kahuna’s release also says crews will wear personal protective gear appropriate for their roles including face coverings, face shields and gloves.
Big Kahuna’s plans have been approved at both the state and local level.
Additional information regarding Big Kahuna’s Adventure & Water Park safety and health precautions can be found at bigkahunas.com and by following the park on social media.
