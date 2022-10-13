MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during the first half of next week. This will drive a cold front through the area on Sunday night and into Monday. This front will bring a slight rain chance for both days, but only a few isolated showers are expected. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Monday, but a secondary cold front Tuesday into Wednesday will bring the biggest drop to our temperatures.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures could dip into the low-40’s, which is almost 20 degrees below normal. It may be time to break out the winter clothes!