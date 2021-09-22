Biden doubling vaccine purchase, calls for more global shots

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world. Biden is also set to embrace a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

The stepped-up U.S. commitment will be the cornerstone of a global vaccination summit the president is convening virtually Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Biden will push well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control around the world. Word of Biden’s plan comes from two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president’s remarks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories