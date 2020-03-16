WASHINGTON (AP) – Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate if he wins Democratic presidential nomination.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
LATEST STORIES:
- Bayside Academy moves to virtual learning, on-site classes cancelled
- Social distancing? Not on Sunday night at Disney World
- Sanitize your clothes to help prevent illness
- Coast Guard searching for person in water near Saint Andrews Bay, Florida
- Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate if he wins Democratic presidential nomination