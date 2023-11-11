CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hanceville man is dead after he was fatally hit while riding his bike Thursday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dakota R. Lamons, 19, was riding his bike on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 501 when he was struck by a vehicle at about 6:46 p.m. Lamons was thrown off the bike upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle left the scene but is believed to be a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with the entire passenger side black mirror missing from the vehicle, according to the ALEA. The driver has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or incident is asked to contact ALEA troopers at 256-353-0631. No further information is available at this time as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.