Betty’s Berry Farm still thriving after Cristobal, her home is a different story



WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Wilmer saw up to 9 inches of rainfall over the past few days from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Betty from Betty’s Berry Farm saw significant roof damage from water leaks, but her crops only saw minimal damage.

“It blew over corn and blew down my sunflowers and knocked down some pecan trees,” Betty said.

Some of the ripe blueberries were washed away with the rain, but some of the rain was beneficial as we saw a significant decrease in our drought levels. She said a good farmer never puts all of their eggs in the same basket.

“Recommend for pollination that you alternate your rows [to] cross-pollinate, otherwise you don’t really get the quantity and quality you need,” Betty said.

Betty didnt know her house would receive the extent of the damage.

“I didn’t realize until I felt the water dripping on my head that with the three days of rain I’m gonna have to get a new roof,” Betty said.

While she makes plans to repair her roof she encourages everyone to bring their family and come out to Betty’s Berry Farm before blueberry season ends mid-July.

“This year with the coronavirus, with people being confined to their house with their children and going crazy, a lot of them have packed up and come out and let the kids run around the farm and pick some berries and just enjoy the sunshine… You know it’s healthy,” Betty said.

