MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An unusual sight on Cottage Hill Road overnight — a bear was struck and killed between Hillcrest and Cody roads.

Someone posted this photo on the Nextdoor app. One user said she saw the bear around 10:15 p.m. and called the police. Mobile police confirm they answered the call, but apparently too late.

Bear sightings near neighborhoods have become more common in recent years as the bear population continues to grow and their habitat shrinks.