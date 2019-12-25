Bear spotted in Saraland on Christmas

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A bear was spotted in Saraland on Christmas. Was it Thistlehair the Christmas bear out to spread good news everywhere about Christmas time and what it means?

A post shared on Facebook said the bear was seen walking around Forest Ave. The post was shared just before 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

