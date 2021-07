DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Black bear took a dip this week at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar, Florida.

Pictures were posted on social media showing the massive bear swimming across a pond.

The photographer, Shannon Nichols writes on Facebook ‘he was just swimming in a pond near some condos living his best life.’

Black bears are the only species of bear found in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.