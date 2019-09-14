BCSO warns of scam caller claiming to be with sheriff’s office

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a growing scam. According to a Facebook post made Friday afternoon, they say they’ve been getting a growing number of complaints about someone calling people. They claim they’re with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and demands money for active warrants.
The sheriff’s office writes: “Sheriff’s Office is not going to call the public demanding money for unpaid fines/warrants etc. Please call @ Communications 251-937-0202 if you have a problem or to file a report.”