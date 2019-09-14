BCSO warns of scam caller claiming to be with sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A major manufacturer plans to cut the ribbon at their new facility later today. Announced two years ago, officials at Continental Motors will officially welcome the facility at an invitation-only ceremony at 10:30 this morning.

According to a news release: "This historical day will cement our position as a leader in general aviation and launch us towards our future. The $75 million investment provides better technology, higher quality, and reliability and guarantees that our products will continue to exceed barriers for the next 100 years." We previously reported the new facility will be nearly 225,000 square feet and will be outfitted with $40 million in new equipment and will include a special area designated for evaluation of new production techniques and processes, including additive manufacturing and automation.