BCSO and SWAT responding to shooting in Fountain area

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the Fountain area.

SWAT has been called to the scene, where authorities say there is at least one victim with a gunshot wound in the Davies Drive area.

Firefighters and deputies are also responding to a fire nearby, located on Suncrest Drive. It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that they are searching for an armed and dangerous man following this incident.

News 13 has several reporters on scene working to gather more information; this is a developing story that we will update as more details become available.