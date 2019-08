BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County High School fishing team will compete for a national championship next week.

The team will leave on Saturday and travel to Buchanan, TN for the Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship. The tournament features 300 of the best high school fishing teams in the country. It will be held August 5-10 on Kentucky Lake.

“Pray for safe travel and for good fishing on a lake we have never been to,” the team wrote in a post on Facebook.