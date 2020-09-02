BBB Scam Alert: Phony COVID-19 grants on social media

(WKRG) — You should watch out for fake Facebook friends pushing phony COVID-19 grants. In tough economic times, it can be hard to turn down free money – especially if it appears to be recommended by a relative or friend. Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama has some warnings about a new scam.
