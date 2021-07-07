Bayside Academy vandalized twice in two weeks

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy was broken into twice over the last two weeks ahead of the recent vandalism at area Baldwin County public high schools.

Bayside Academy administrators filed police reports with the Daphne Police Department on Friday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 30, after the break-ins. The suspects stole clothing and electronics, damaged maintenance equipment, and vandalized property.

The clothing articles seen in surveillance photographs from Baldwin County Public Schools were among the items that were stolen from the Bayside Academy locker rooms in the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 30.