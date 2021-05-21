Bayou La Batre man sentenced to more than 23 years for two armed robberies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bayou La Batre man was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison on May 13 for two 2018 armed robberies.

At the trial held on Jan. 25 and 26, the jury found Chim guilty on all counts. Witnesses and video evidence showed Chim and another unidentified person enter a convenience store in November 2018 demanding money and waving handguns at the attendant. Two weeks later, Chim and the same unidentified person entered a sandwich shop as it was closing for the evening. Again, Chim and his accomplice demanded money from the register and a wallet and cell phone.

Chim was sentenced in federal court to more than 23 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of all counts of a five-count indictment. Chim was sentenced to 115 months custody for two robberies in Bayou La Batre and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chim received a sentence of 84 months on two additional counts for the use of a firearm to commit the robberies. These sentences are to run consecutive to all other sentences. The total sentence Chim will serve is 283 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Chim to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison and pay $1,100 in restitution.

Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Bayou La Batre Police Department investigated this case along with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office.