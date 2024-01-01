ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man is dead after an early morning car crash on New Year’s Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A sedan was headed eastbound on State Road 292, about 500 feet from the Alabama State line, when it struck a raised pedestrian crosswalk, according to an FHP news release.

The driver lost control of the car, which left the roadway on the north shoulder, and struck a concrete utility pole, the release stated.

One of the passengers, a 56-year-old Bay Minette man, was reported dead; the driver, a 23-year-old Bay Minette man, and the other passenger, a 23-year-old Gulf Shores man, were seriously injured, according to FHP.

“Raised crosswalks are ramped speed tables spanning the entire width of the roadway, often placed at midblock crossing locations,” the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website states. “These crosswalks act as traffic-calming measures that allow the pedestrian to cross at grade with the sidewalk.”

The incident is under investigation, and the FHP asks witnesses of the crash to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-484-500.