Bay and Walton deputies searching for suspects after carjacking, chase

Law enforcement officers with multiple agencies are searching for two people after a carjacking led to a chase and then a crash in Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police are on scene east of County Highway 395 and U.S. Highway 98 after a chase and a crash, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH SHERIFF MIKE ADKINSON AT THE SCENE

Panama City Beach police spotted the vehicle after an alleged carjacking and pursued it west into Walton County.

Officers used spike strips just east of Emerald Coast Middle School and the vehicle crashed on the eastbound shoulder. A man and a woman emerged from the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the look out for a black man and a black woman in the area with possible injuries from an airbag sustained in a traffic crash.