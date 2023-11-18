LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The newest location of Baumhower’s Victory Grille will open on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Foley, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

The new location is in Suite 308 of the Tanger Outlets. The restaurant will be adjacent to the Nike store, near the Foley Sports Tourism Complex.

The release said it will feature three jumbo TV walls with more than 60 flat screens and an audio package that makes you feel like you’re at the game.

The new restaurant will be the largest in the Baumhower’s portfolio. It will feature a centrally located bar, local sports images and memorabilia, a streamlined kitchen for faster service, a large outdoor seating area with TVs, string lights and games for the whole family, including a custom turf cornhole field.

A separate party room, with audio-visual options, will be available to host private parties or sports teams.

Baumhower’s menu includes scratch-made American classics such as their fresh, award-winning buffalo-style chicken wings.

About Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Baumhower’s Victory Grille was founded in 1981 by local restauranteur Bob Baumhower, a former Alabama football All-American and All-Pro Miami Dolphin.

“Baumhower’s brings something to the table that other sports-themed restaurants cannot match,” Baumhower said in a news release.

“We take pride in having a complete scratch kitchen, including our famous buttermilk ranch and other dressings, house-made wing sauces, fresh hand-cut, and hand-breaded hot lips (boneless buffalo wings), all-scratch sides such as homestyle green beans and fresh hand-cut broccoli, and even making mozzarella starting from the curd.

“We work hard to create a casual yet exciting atmosphere and live up to our motto, ‘Legendary Fun. Legendary Food.’”

Baumhower’s is part of the Loxley, Ala.-based Aloha Hospitality. Aloha owns and operates Baumhower’s; three Wingfingers concepts in Fairhope, Mobile, and Montgomery; Dauphin’s fine dining in downtown Mobile; and Las Floriditas, a Cuban speakeasy.

“We cannot get our Foley location open soon enough, and we are so excited about the great reception that the staff at Tanger Outlets and local community leaders have shown us,” said Spencer Baumhower, president of Aloha Hospitality.

For more information about Baumhower’s Victory Grille, visit www.baumhowers.com.

