MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is set to host a candlelight ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, according to the South Alabama Veterans Council.

The ceremony will be held at the park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 6:30 p.m. and will honor servicemen and women who were held captive and returned and those who remain missing in action.

“Americans won’t let our military missing in action and prisoners of war slip from the collective national memory,” USS Alabama Commission and Battleship Memorial Park executive director MG Janet L. Cobb, USA (retired). “Their sacrifice, and that of their families, has been too great.”

There will be a POW/MIA table ceremony, and the lighting of individual candles will follow.

“Our Alabama POW/MIAs are important to us and we all need to recognize them and their contribution to our freedom,” South Alabama Veterans Council President Lou Lartigue said. “We intend to recognize them on Sept. 15. We invite everyone to join us for this event.”

The ceremony is free for all attendees, and the public is invited to attend.